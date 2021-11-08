Santa Fe Police receive new body cameras, equipment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe held an event on Monday, Nov. 8 to show off the department’s new body cameras. As part of a more than $5 million plan, the department will give new body cameras to all officers through the company Axon.

Police say their old cameras had poor video quality, something the new cameras will improve. “That body-worn camera has a lot more features that are going to assist your officers and capture instances as they occur and to make sure we have that transparency on the back end,” said Deputy Chief Ben Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Dept.

The department’s contract with Axon will last five years. As part of the upgrade, officers will also get a new, less-lethal Taser, new dash cameras, and new training.

The department stated in a social media post that it has used in-car camera devices since the late 1990s and started using body-worn cameras in 2016 which was before the Senate Bill 8 requirement in 2020.