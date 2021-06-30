Santa Fe Police offering incentives for new officers, looks for pay increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department needs help filling their ranks so they’re offering bonuses for new officers and hoping to increase pay. The department is renewing its $15,000 hiring incentive for lateral officers. They must stay at least a year to get all the money.

The bonuses first enacted last year resulted in the hiring of 11 officers. The department is also asking the city council to increase the hourly wage for current officers between 1.2% and 6% based on seniority and rank. The plan has already been voted on by the union and police leadership.