Santa Fe Police offering incentives for new officers, looks for pay increase

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department needs help filling their ranks so they’re offering bonuses for new officers and hoping to increase pay. The department is renewing its $15,000 hiring incentive for lateral officers. They must stay at least a year to get all the money.

The bonuses first enacted last year resulted in the hiring of 11 officers. The department is also asking the city council to increase the hourly wage for current officers between 1.2% and 6% based on seniority and rank. The plan has already been voted on by the union and police leadership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES