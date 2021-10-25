Santa Fe Police announce $5M deal for new body cameras, equipment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police officers will be wearing a new type of body camera as the city strikes a multi-million dollar deal. As part of a more than $5 million plan, the department will give new body cameras to all officers through the company Axon.

They will also get a new, less lethal taser, new dash camera and training. The department is hosting a show at the Santa Fe Place Mall by Harley Davidson to see the new equipment on November 8 at 9 a.m.

The department’s contract with Axon will last five years. Santa Fe Police say their old cameras had poor video quality, something the new cameras will improve. Other departments including the Albuquerque Police Department also use Axon equipment. While this is a new company for the Santa Fe Police Department, officers have worn body cameras since 2014.