SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s planning commission will review plans for the midtown campus. The commission will hear presentations about the midtown master plan, including land uses and zoning.

Those plans will be presented to the governing body ahead of a November vote. The plans are designed to help the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market-rate and affordable housing.

It will also serve as a new hub for the city with everything from performance spaces to film production facilities. The hearing is happening on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. Members of the public can also speak out.