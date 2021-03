SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber announced this weekend he will seek re-election. Webber became mayor in 2018 by winning the city’s first-ever ranked-choice election.

His removal of culturally sensitive statues in the city and his action or what some argue was a lack of action during the toppling of the obelisk in the Plaza have been controversial. The municipal election takes place in November.