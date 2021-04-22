Santa Fe man charged for alleged role in storming US Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal charges have been filed against a Santa Fe man accused of being inside the Capitol building during the insurrection. According to a criminal complaint, Matthew Martin admitted to being in the crowd that went into the Capitol Rotunda as lawmakers worked to certify the Electoral College vote.

According to the complaint, Martin stated Capitol guards opened the doors to the Rotunda and let them in, and Martin did acknowledge seeing smashed glass. Martin stated that he realized later that the protests were worse than he thought and returned home from D.C. on January 7, according to the complaint.

Authorities say Martin handed over photos and videos he took from inside the Capitol. Surveillance video from inside also appeared to show him there. Martin is facing charges for entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct.