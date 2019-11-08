Santa Fe looking for new immigration committee members

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is currently looking to fill empty spots on its immigration committee.

There are currently three open seats on the nine-member committee. It’s the group’s job to monitor human rights of immigrants in Santa Fe and reports its findings to the city.

Members serve for two years, and the committee meets on the first Tuesday of every month. If you’re interested in being a part of it, you can submit your resume and a letter of interest to the city clerk’s office by December 7.