SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe’s Human Services Committee helps advocate for resources, community safety, and resident health across the city. Now, the committee is looking for new members.

Members must reside in Santa Fe County and should be from historically underrepresented groups, the city says. The mayor appoints committee members with the goal of creating a diverse group of committee members to oversee funding for human services.

Those interested in applying to be on the committee can do so online at this link. The deadline for applications is November 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.