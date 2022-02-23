SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe says it is seeing an increase in youth crime and going in front of the city council on Wednesday in an effort to intervene. The council will be voting on an amendment to its contract with CYFD which would allow for funding to bring on an additional community restorative justice program for offenders under 18.

The city says since July 2020, it’s seen an increase in youth crime ranging from turf wars to drugs, to gangs. “We’re seeing an increase in minor offenses, minor assaults,” said Julie Sanchez, Director of the Youth and Family Services Division for the City of Santa Fe.

Currently, the city has a restorative justice program but it’s only for kids under 13 who are enrolled in Santa Fe Public Schools. “Those who may not be enrolled in school, those who may be disconnected from services but still may benefit from that type of service would be able to access it,” said Sanchez.

The city is trying to expand access. on Wednesday, the city council is voting to amend its contract with CYFD to fund an additional restorative justice program that is accessible to all kids ages 13-17, regardless of where they go to school or even if they go to school.

“Allowing access to this kind of program will let our young people have another alternative to sentencing, another alternative to potentially going into detention,” said Sanchez. The program focuses on prevention and intervention by bringing offenders and crimes together for open conversation.

“Whether it’s a property-related crime or a youth-on-youth assault, it really brings the two people together to build trust, to help build community, and to really get a good resolution for both of the parties,” said Sanchez. “That could mean things like community service, like volunteer work, like restitution. It just depends on the two parties coming together and coming up with that resolution.”

If approved, the city’s next step would be to hire a contractor to run the new program. The city expects the program to be up and running within a couple of months. Twelve thousand dollars of funding from CYFD will pay for the program.