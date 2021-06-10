Santa Fe City Councilors looking to add more security to parks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Santa Fe City Councilors are hoping to put more security in city parks. Currently, the city is looking to amend a multi-million dollar security contract with Pennsylvania-based Allied Universal.

It provides security for city buildings and the downtown area. Under the previous contract, it provided security for parks but that was paid for with CARES Act funding which is now gone.

Now, the city does have a $90,000 security contract with a local firm but some say that’s not enough and they want to add $1.5 million to the Allied Universal security contract so the parks can be covered.

They’re arguing that there has been an uptick in crime, recently in city parks. They’re scheduled to vote at the end of June.