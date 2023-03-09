SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city council is once again delaying a vote on the redesign of the controversial obelisk on the plaza. The city had deferred the vote for months, while waiting on a survey that asked the public what should be done with what was left of the obelisk.

People waited until late in the evening to voice their opinions at the meeting. Some argued the monument is a piece of history, and the statues that used to be there should be taken to the New Mexico history museum. The council decided to table the vote until they hold a special meeting for the replacement, or until the next council meeting scheduled in three weeks.