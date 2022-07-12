SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors want businesses to pay for abandoned shopping carts. The council says the city has collected about 3,000 abandoned carts since September. They pay a company $14 per shopping cart to collect them.
The city says they spent about $47,000 retrieving and returning carts. A new bill that’s expected to be taken up this week would fine retailers $150,000 per shopping cart.