SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Governing Body approved three measures to present to voters this November. If they gain favor with Santa Fe residents on November 7, the changes could have big impacts on the city.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Santa Fe Governing Body whittled down a list of proposed ballot measures to just three. Those three that will be on the ballot are:

Proposing a high-end excise tax that would tax residential property purchases over $1 million and put those funds into Santa Fe’s affordable housing trust fund.

A measure amending the City Charter to reduce the number of signatures needed for citizens to bring forward referenda/initiatives for a vote.

A measure to specify the Charter Commission’s appointment, terms, and functions.

The proposed tax on expensive residential property has garnered the most attention. The idea is to try to make housing more affordable in the city.