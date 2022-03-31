SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council has approved $72,000 in scholarships. The funding will help local veterans and their families pursue higher education.
City council approved the scholarships through an agreement between the city’s veteran’s advisory board and the Santa Fe Community College Foundation. The SFCC foundation will match the grant from the city. Veteran’s, their children, or their grandchildren could be awarded up to $2,000 for full time students and up to $1,000 for part time students per semester. The funds will be administered through June 2026.