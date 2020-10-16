Sandoval Deputy County Clerk fired for campaigning on the job

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The race for Sandoval County Clerk took a turn this week as candidate and current Deputy County Clerk, Anne Brady-Romero, was fired for campaigning on the job. In Brady-Romero’s response on Facebook, she claimed this is just one of many retaliations against her after she claimed the current county clerk was being unethical at work.

Brady-Romero was let go on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a whistleblower went to the County with documentation that Brady-Romero was campaigning on the job. “We couldn’t solicit or do any type of political electioneering in the office, so it’s also grounds for termination if you get caught doing any of that,” said Sandoval County Clerk Eileen Garbagni. Garbagni says Brady-Romero knew better. Brady- Romero has worked as the Sandoval Deputy County Clerk for six years.

During an investigation into Brady-Romero, the county says they checked times and dates of when she was campaigning at work. When she was confronted, Brady-Romero admitted to campaigning and was let go.

Garbagni says she had no idea what was happening until the county brought her in on the investigation, noting that the campaigning never happened while she was in the office.

As for what Garbagni had to say about Brady-Romero’s allegations, she wishes her longtime employee and all candidates the best on their campaigns. “She betrayed me and I’m hurt but what can we do, just turn the page and go on forward,” said Garbagni. She is not running for county clerk again this election as she has termed out of the position.

The county says campaigning is not allowed at the county office because it is used as a polling site. Democrat Brady-Romero is facing off against Republican Lawrence Griego in the Sandoval County Clerk race.

Latest News