RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is working to update its voter rolls. The goal is to ensure the lists are accurate.

The county is holding a “voter rolls update event” Friday, June 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the county administration office in Bernalillo (1500 Idalia Road). Members of the public can stop by and staff will help them update their voter registration.

The event is focused on making sure any residents who have recently passed away are taken off the voter rolls. Residents can also update their registration if they have moved.

“This Office is committed to upholding the integrity of our election process and to continue to have the voter’s confidence through that process. Accurate voter rolls are the first step,” Sandoval County Clerk Anne Brady-Romero said in a press release.

If you can’t visit the event in person, you can also submit changes online at this link or over the phone at (505)-867-7577.