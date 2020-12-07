Sandoval County commissioners propose changes to tobacco regulations

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – In Sandoval County, commissioners want to adopt its own tobacco control laws and regulations. In this resolution, commissioners say being able to regulate the sale or use of cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices is necessary to combat the public health problem.

This resolution aims to amend a bill just passed by state legislators this year that declares the sales of those products to be a statewide concern.

