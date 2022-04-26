NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of elected officials and community leaders in Sandoval County is suing the county commission over the redistricting plan. The lawsuit alleges that plan adopted by the Republican Majority Board in December creates three solid Republican districts and intern discriminates against non-white voters.

They say the move highlights the need for independent non-partisan redistricting committees. The lawsuit also alleged that the plan was adopted despite widespread objection from the community.

County Commissioner Jay Block responded Tuesday saying the contractor who came up with these proposed districts was picked through a bipartisan process. The Republican Commissioners argue the Democratic-backed plan would have diluted the vote of Native Americans.