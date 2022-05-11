SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds will gather May 12 at the Roundhouse to discuss ways to improve their communities. State Representative Roger Montoya says for decades rural and tribal communities have been overlooked and continue to see debilitating job losses and crumbling infrastructure.

The New Mexico Rural Summit May 12 and 13 will bring in dozens of leaders to discuss the issues and craft legislation to help these areas. Now, they’ve also added a discussion on wildfires.

“We need to be able to prepare our communities for this happening for months, if not years, and use this as a template to decide what we did right to make sure we plan and prepare for what may come about in the next couple of months,” said Isaac Dakota Casados, Native American Democratic Caucus.

The summit is free to the public.