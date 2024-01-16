SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 legislative session starts today and begins with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address. Then, lawmakers will launch their 30-day effort to set the state’s budget and consider new laws.

State of the State

Each year, the governor gives an overview of how New Mexico is doing – and a look into where the state is headed. In this speech, the governor talks directly to New Mexicans.

Last year, Lujan Grisham spoke for nearly an hour and highlighted priorities she wanted politicians to invest in for New Mexico’s future. The speech generally follows budget recommendations she makes each year, such as an overall state budget increase proposed earlier this month.

Legislative session

Following the governor’s speech, lawmakers will dive into 30 days of lawmaking. New Mexico alternates between 30-day and 60-day sessions every other year. In 30-day years, like 2024, lawmakers generally focus on budget issues and bills proposed by the governor.

The state has $3.5 billion in “new money” to allocate this year, largely thanks to the oil and gas industry. Some state agencies, like the New Mexico Environment Department, are hoping to see boosted budgets in 2024. And based on recommendations from the governor and the state’s Legislative Finance Committee, the overall state budget could see an increase compared to last year. Over the next few days, lawmakers will decide exactly which government agencies see those funding increases.

Some bills to tackle crime are also on the table for this session. The governor recently announced a handful of proposals to strengthen penalties for some crimes, support law enforcement, and tackle the prevalence of firearms in the state. Republicans have already pushed back on some of those proposals, but it remains to be seen exactly how those debates play out in the Roundhouse.