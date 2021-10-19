Roswell trail system placed on hold, reversing course

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project six years in the making with plenty of discussion and debate but plans for a new trail system at Cahoon Park in Roswell seem to be scrapped for now. The trail project proposed along Mississippi Avenue in Roswell, that would connect the Spring River Trail and the Cielo Grande Trail, is now being placed on hold. This follows Thursday’s city council meeting after they heard from residents in the area.

“I purchased my house for some really cool reasons, the old-timer’s balloon fiesta and the July 4th’s firework show to name a few. Sadly, these two events no longer take place across from my home. Now, you want you want to take my entire side street parking for an occasional bike rider,” said one resident at the meeting.

City Councilor of Ward 5, Barry Foster, voted in favor of the trail but said the council voted in favor of the residents.

“We proposed putting the walkway through there, it was going to take away their parking on the side about six of them live on the corners of the streets that are there,” Foster said.

The two trails would be connected using a new bike path. However, now the city is going back to the drawing board considering another route on Montana Avenue but would make the lane shared by drivers and bicyclists even smaller.

“No amenities or upgrades to the road other than signage to designate what the route would be between the Spring River Trail and the Cielo Grande Trail,” said City Engineer Louis Najar

Another option would be connecting the trails farther to the west along Sycamore but that would be a bit of a distance for people. The city wants to continue coming up with ideas until one is agreed upon saying the new trail system would be a huge benefit to the community.

“It actually is a good thing for the whole community, and it bodes well for having a healthy community to have good trails that people can walk and exercise on,” Foster said.

Funding is another issue with the trail system. The first proposal would have cost $110,000 and the second would have been a quarter of that. A local non-profit is considering helping with the price tag, but it would only cover part of it.