Roswell releasing videos on city services

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New videos are highlighting important city services in Roswell. Tuesday, the city posted the fourth video of its ‘Money Matters’ series. The latest video focuses on its Solid Waste Department discussing residential and commercial trash pickup, bulk trash pickup, free landscaping mulch available to citizens, and operation of the landfill.
They appear on the city’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Earlier videos touched on the enterprise funds, lodgers’ tax, water and wastewater services. To watch the series, youtube.com/c/CityofRoswellNM/videos.