Roswell releasing videos on city services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is temporarily closing part of the Willow Creek on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. This is to allow for work to restore the native Rio Grande cutthroat trout. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will be removing nonnative fish along nine miles.

Right now, the cutthroat only occupies 11% of the area where it used to be dominant. The goal is to increase those numbers and ensure the cutthroat don't have to compete with nonnative fish. The closure will happen from June 14 through June 18 and it will close again from July 19 through July 23. Signs will be posted around Willow Creek to remind the public that it's closed.