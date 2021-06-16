Roswell Public Safety Committee seeks action on problem properties

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The public safety committee of Roswell met on Tuesday night to discuss the removal of six problematic and dilapidated properties that are causing a nuisance to the community. The committee is also working alongside the Roswell Police Department to purchase 30 new tasers for the department and replace the remaining outdated ones.

Both resolutions will be brought forth on the committee’s behalf in the July city council meeting. The complaint of the six properties in question states that they are “a public nuisance harmful to the public health, safety and general welfare.”

The committee is planning on taking this to the city council meeting next month for approval. If the council approves the resolution, then the city could issue the demolition of the properties and issue a lien on the properties. The property owners could also face between $3000 and $30,000 to cover the cost of the demolition.

The locations of the six problem properties

Also during the meeting, the committee heard from Roswell Police Department to purchase new tasers to replace the ones that are still in use. The department’s plan is to purchase 30 new tasers. The committee voted and agreed to the resolution to bring it forward in the city council meeting in July.

The previous model that was being used by the department was the 2019 X26P CSW model that they say is outdated, unreliable, and is not longer being manufactured. The resolution filed, states that the X26 model batteries that RPD has need maintenance and are beginning to deteriorate.

Last month, the city council approved the purchase of 30 new tasers for the department. The resolution for this month would allow for the department to be fully supplied and be able to outfit all officers with the new model. The projected cost of the 30 new tasers would be $70,864.