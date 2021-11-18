Roswell City Council to vote on dilapidated structures

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is fed up with broken properties and overgrown weeds all over the city, saying they are all nuisances and fire hazards. Roswell City Council will be meeting Thursday night, on the agenda are six new dilapidated properties to be added to the Clean and Safe Program as well as 53 properties that have been listed with an overgrowth of weeds.

“It’s wise to clean up your old derelict buildings and stuff because you have people who squat in them and then in the winter, we will have fires in these buildings,” said Jeanine Best, Roswell City Councilor for Ward 3.

In an ever-growing list of condemned properties which is well over 100, six properties will be voted on for demolition. The city’s Clean and Safe Program monitors these properties. It allows for property owners to shape up and care for their house and yards before they are slapped with a lien, cleaned up or torn down later.

Some of the people who own these properties don’t even live in Roswell, according to city records.

“Their kids no longer live here, their parents lived here, and they’ve moved away in their adult years and mom and dad are still here, mom and dad pass away. It’s put into a trust fund or an estate,” Best mentioned.

The city council is also looking to tackle the weed problem. They will be announcing 53 properties and their owners that have now made this list.

Supervisor of Code Enforcement, Toby Franco, says it’s an ever-growing issue and the city is not only looking to beautify Roswell but also eliminate the threat of fire after record growth of grass and weeds due to this year’s record monsoon season.

“Maintain your yard, keep your yard free of weeds cause right now they are dying, and it can be a fire hazard,” Franco said.

The city believes this program is working. Some owners who they have contacted about their properties and the weeds are taking care of the issue themselves before the city steps in.

The council will vote on all 59 properties. If approved, the city will be sending a bill to the owners of the problem properties. In the matter of the buildings being destroyed, the city could condemn them and look to sell the property.