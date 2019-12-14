Roswell City Council approves zoning changes to allow tiny homes

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers can now build tiny homes and subdivisions in Roswell.

The city council approved an amendment to its zoning rules to include tiny homes, or single-family dwellings 400-square feet or smaller. Tiny homes were never considered to be a part of the zoning code until recently.

City officials say they’ve heard from developers wanting to build subdivisions and temporary housing for veterans and the homeless. This ordinance change allows them to do that.

“I think that there are options, there are some people that would benefit from that kind of development,” said Bill Morris, Community Development for the City of Roswell.

Officials hope the change helps address a recent housing shortage.

Meanwhile, a proposal aimed at addressing cracked sidewalks in Roswell stalled. Right now, residents are responsible for repairs to sidewalks near their homes, and injuries those sidewalks might cause.

An ordinance presented at a council meeting Thursday would have allowed the city to split repair costs with the homeowner, with the homeowner’s part coming out of their water bill. But a motion to take up an ordinance did not get a second, and it was shelved.