Roosevelt County Commissioners declare exceptional drought, fire danger emergency

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The drought emergency in Roosevelt county remains in place. The county says because of its low rainfall and lots of dry grass, its drought status was elevated to exceptional. That prompted commissioners to extend the emergency declaration in the unincorporated parts of the county for another 45 days.

According to a news release, Commissioner Lewis Shane Lee brought the resolution before the commission and shared he had received phone calls from residents asking for the declaration. County officials also said the resolution should help farmers and ranchers get financial assistance through various drought programs. The commission will review the status again on Jan. 21.

Drought monitor for New Mexico (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

