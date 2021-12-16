Room at Taylor Ranch Library being dedicated to late City Councilor Ken Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders joined together on Thursday at the Taylor Ranch Library to honor late City Councilor Ken Sanchez. A room in the library is under construction and will be dedicated to Sanchez who served on City Council for 14 years representing the westside.
Officials say Sanchez was a key advocate for the library and for the construction of the Central and Unser library. The community room adds more than 1,000 square feet to the library’s existing layout.