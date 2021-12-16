Room at Taylor Ranch Library being dedicated to late City Councilor Ken Sanchez

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders joined together on Thursday at the Taylor Ranch Library to honor late City Councilor Ken Sanchez. A room in the library is under construction and will be dedicated to Sanchez who served on City Council for 14 years representing the westside.

Officials say Sanchez was a key advocate for the library and for the construction of the Central and Unser library. The community room adds more than 1,000 square feet to the library’s existing layout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES