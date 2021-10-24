City of Rio Rancho requests feedback on proposed district maps

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements.
Comments must be submitted via email by Thursday, October 28. Additionally, on Thursday, October 28, at 6 p.m. the first of two votes required to adopt a redistricting plan will be held. On November 10, a second vote to implement a redistricting plan will take place.
The proposals can be viewed on the Rio Rancho city website.