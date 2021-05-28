Rio Rancho signs off on priority projects

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho has signed off on its long list of priority projects for the next five years. It covers everything from major street repairs to a brand new community center. With the funding, the city is looking to transform this space into a community and rec center. The first one is Rio Rancho in over a decade.

“There’s really been no public services to speak of up in Enchanted Hills that have provided something like this all the years it’s been up there. All the libraries and other public services are quite a bit south of there,” said Gregg Hull, mayor of Rio Rancho.

It’ll cost the city $3 million to acquire and remodel the 6,000 square-foot area for a library and more space for youth and adult rec programs, also to be used as a polling location and other uses.

It’s part of the $342 million slated for the city’s infrastructure capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 through 2027. Also among the standout items, adding a trail system to the city center. Plus more than $90 million for transportation and road projects. That includes $5 million for roadway design, traffic analysis, and right-of-way mapping for the next phase of reconstructing Southern Boulevard from Golf Course to Unser.

There are also improvements planned for public facilities like $2.5 million for a pedestrian plaza and a concession building with a restroom at the Sports Complex North. Mayor Hull says the improvements are needed as the city continues to expand. “We want to make sure we’re making the appropriate investments that expand upon the quality of life of the citizens of Rio Rancho,” Mayor Hull said.

The funding comes from several sources including the state, federal government, and city taxes. Mayor Hull is encouraging people to shop locally in Rio Rancho to keep tax dollars for more projects. There are a total of 96 projects in that plan approved unanimously by the city council Thursday night. For more information, visit rrnm.gov/2223/Current-City-Projects.