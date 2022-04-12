RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is holding its runoff election Tuesday. Voters will be deciding who will fill the District 3 City Council seat.

Candidates Bob Tyler and Joshua Antonio Jones are on the ballot. People can vote at the Broadmoor Senior Center in north Rio Rancho and the Plaza on Enchanted Hills in northeast Rio Rancho. Those centers will be open for voting from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.