Rio Rancho city manager resigns

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho City Manager David S. Campbell has submitted his resignation on Wednesday, March 4 citing personal circumstances.

Campbell started his employment in the City of Rio Rancho on July 1, 2019. His resignation has been accepted by Mayor Greggory Hull.

Deputy City Manager Peter Wells has been recommended by Mayor Hull and Deputy Mayor Bob Tyler to serve as acting city manager. The Governing Body will consider this appointment during its regular meeting that will be held on March 11.