Rio Rancho approves hazard pay for workers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is giving employees hazard pay. The Rio Rancho governing body approved $1,000 for first responders and janitorial staff. Five hundred dollars will go to full-time workers and part-time workers will get $200.

“Our city staff, our first responders, everyone out there doing the job. This is a drop in the bucket to be able to help them to get through some of the tougher times when they’re out there trying to help us manage the city,” said Bob Tyler, deputy mayor for the City of Rio Rancho.

This is for employees who worked from March through June of last year. The city says they are in line with state law because the bonuses are only going to current city workers.