Rio Arriba County commissioner to challenge Sen. Richard Martinez for seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico state senator who was found guilty of driving drunk now has a challenger for his seat.

Last month, Senator Richard Martinez was convicted of drunk driving. Despite the conviction, he has refused to give up his senate seat.

Now, Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo says he will run against Martinez in the Democratic primary. Jaramillo is a former journalist and public school teacher.

He says he’s running to “restore credibility” to the northern New Mexico seat.