Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Rio Arriba County commissioner to challenge Sen. Richard Martinez for seat

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico state senator who was found guilty of driving drunk now has a challenger for his seat.

Last month, Senator Richard Martinez was convicted of drunk driving. Despite the conviction, he has refused to give up his senate seat.

Now, Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo says he will run against Martinez in the Democratic primary. Jaramillo is a former journalist and public school teacher.

He says he’s running to “restore credibility” to the northern New Mexico seat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞