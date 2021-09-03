Retrial date set for remaining charges against Leland Hust

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a dream and now it's coming true this weekend in southeastern New Mexico. It's a project to help troubled kids find a way out and send them down a career path. The CASA program in Chaves County is teaming up with a Stellar Coffee Company to help at-risk young adults with job skills that they can use in the future. The project is the brainchild of the CASA member Megan Cederberg who has been working on getting the truck since last year that will now be opening this Saturday.

“My dream when I started working in the youth advocacy program was to create jobs for our kids. I wanted them to be able to work because a lot of them wanted to work for CASA,” says Cederberg. “I wanted to start getting their first interview, building their resume, teaching them time management skills.”