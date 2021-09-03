Retrial date set for remaining charges against Leland Hust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A date has been set for a retrial for Leland Hust. Twenty-four-year-old Hust was acquitted on first-degree murder charges in the raping and killing of six-year-old Ariana Jade Romeo in a Rio Rancho home in 2018.
The jury was deadlocked on the charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death and criminal sexual penetration of a child. He will be retried on those charges in March.