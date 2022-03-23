ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark’s marine life, animals, and gardens, are something the city is trying to make sure everyone can see.

“The intent here is really just to have access, have access for a larger population in our city and a population that maybe, unfortunately, wouldn’t necessarily be able to go to our museums and to our zoo,” said City Councilor Klarissa Peña.

Councilor Peña introduced a resolution that would give low-income New Mexicans SNAP benefits lower ticket prices to the BioPark and city museums. It would mean discounts 539,758 New Mexicans, according to the resolution.

“We’re looking at it as a way to build attendance at these museums because these are people who were not necessarily going before,” said Councilor Peña.

The City’s Arts and Culture Department agrees. “We think it would have a positive impact on our attendance and on the diversity of people to these cultural institutions that are funded by everyone,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, Director of the city’s Arts and Culture Department. “We aren’t concerned about a negative fiscal impact. we really believe that by looking at looking income-qualified, low income-qualified and actually adults of all ages, we’re really reaching out to people that can’t currently afford to come regularly to these places.”

The resolution comes after a report from the Arts and Culture Department that looked into ways to expand access. Using SNAP benefits was deemed the most efficient way to identify who qualifies as low-income.

“It’s something that the state’s done, we don’t have to make decisions at the city level or get any kind of paperwork that confirms that. We can just use a snap card plus an ID to determine that someone’s eligible,” said Dr. Sanchez.

“Now we’re opening it up to a whole new audience where they can enjoy the same things that everybody else has access to,” said Councilor Peña.

If the resolution passes, the Arts and Culture Department will look into how much lower the tickets could be and the program would go into effect in July. The city would review the discount ticket program after a year to see the financial impact and if any changes need to be made to it.