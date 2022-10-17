ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque city councilor wants to make it easier to report people who illegally have guns. Louie Sanchez wants to create a hotline for people to call when they see something.

This would work like a 3-1-1 tip line for people to call if they see someone shoot off a gun or they know a person should not have a weapon. “There’s no felon in possession out there who’s committing a violent crime who should think that they’re off our radar,” says FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In February, the FBI announced it would be stepping in to help prosecute convicted felons who were found in possession of firearms. Now Councilor Louie Sanchez is proposing that tip line. His office says he was too busy to speak about it on Monday.

The resolution believes the new program would “potentially decrease the number of illegally possessed guns in the community.” The resolution states the program would be a collaboration with agencies such as APD, BCSO, the FBI and ATF.

Also, a law enforcement agency would investigate within 24 hours. KRQE News 13 reached out to APD to get their reaction to the resolution.

A spokesperson says they “welcome any city council support to reduce gun violence” and that “there are many programs in place currently that help” with reporting and tracking of stolen guns”. Some of those programs include ShotSpotter, which detects when a gun is fired.

The resolution also states that $100,000 would be needed to fund the program. It is being introduced tonight at the city council meeting. The bill says the tip line would be run through Crime Stoppers, and callers could possibly get cash rewards if a tip results in the retrieval of an illegal gun.