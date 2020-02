NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico could soon give an income tax credit to offset the purchase of a new plug-in electric vehicle. The $5,000 tax credit is part of a bill to provide up to $10 million in annual tax credits toward electric vehicle purchases.

The full state tax credit would be available to middle and low-income residents. Individuals earning more than $50,000 annually would qualify for a $2,500 credit. However, the bill would increase electric vehicle registration fees.