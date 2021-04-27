Republicans seek investigation into CYFD, gov on possible IPRA violations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to a report by Searchlight New Mexico revealing CYFD employees used an encrypted mobile app in violation of public transparency laws, House Republicans have requested the Attorney General and State Auditor address these potential violations of New Mexico’s IPRA statute. They demand an investigation into what extent the use of encrypted communications is among state agencies.

Story continues below

The Secretary for the Children, Youth, and Families Department has openly admitted to using encrypted communications and regularly deleting the data. This is a violation of IPRA laws. House Republicans are also calling on the governor to provide a report detailing whether her office staff or cabinet-level staff use data encryption and data dumping.

KRQE will have the full report tonight on KRQE News 13 at 10:00 pm.