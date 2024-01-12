SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced a number of bills she wants lawmakers to consider in 2024 to address crime. Now, Republicans are reacting negatively, particularly to ideas to limit guns.

“Senate Republicans are eager to join the governor in tackling New Mexico’s crime epidemic, and to that end, we have introduced a number of commonsense solutions. Unfortunately, today’s press conference took a hyper-partisan turn with the announcement of several anti-2nd Amendment measures targeting New Mexico gun owners who only want to protect themselves and their families,” Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen) said in a press release.

The governor announced ideas including a waiting period for gun purchases, regulations on assault weapon sales, and an increase to the minimum age required to purchase automatic and semiautomatic guns. For more info on the governor’s proposal, you can read this KRQE News 13 story.

The Republican Party of New Mexico also called out the governor after she announced her anti-crime ideas. Although the governor’s proposals include increased penalties for criminals and increased financial support for law enforcement, Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce said the governor needs to be tougher on criminals – and more protective of citizen’s rights.

“If the governor really cares about keeping our communities safe, she will focus on giving tougher penalties to criminals, keeping criminals behind bars while supporting law enforcement and allowing them to do their job. Republicans will be putting forth multiple bills this session that will get tough on criminals without infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens. The governor’s continued assaults on New Mexicans’ constitutional rights must be stopped,” Pearce said in a press release.

Community advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, are also weighing in on the crime debate. They recently asked lawmakers to avoid what they call “quick-fixes,“ such as increased penalties for crime.

Some Republican lawmakers have pre-filed their own legislation to try to address crime. For most non-budget bills to get on the agenda during this year’s 30-day legislative session, they need the governor’s backing.