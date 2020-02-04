Republicans push for spending, taxation limits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Republican lawmaker wants the state legislature to quit spending money and stop raising taxes. While the oil boom has the state flushed with money, he said it won’t last and doesn’t want the state to us into a hole.

The oil boom has given New Mexico a billion-dollar surplus. What to do with that money divides Republicans and Democrats. “Legislators are voting on this, the taxpayer and the wage earner doesn’t have any say. So that’s who I’m hearing from and that’s who I’m here to represent, the people back home who don’t have a say and won’t have a say over the next 15 days,” said Rep. Rod Montoya (R- Farmington). “We want to make sure their voice is heard and that we don’t believe tax increases or spending out of control is in our best interests.”

House Republican Minority WHIP Rod Montoya sponsored a House resolution that will limit spending from the general fund which is roughly a $7 billion budget. It also requires a three-fifths vote in both chambers to approve any increases in taxes.

However, Democrats don’t agree with this proposed legislation. “I don’t think we should impose special rules when it comes to tax or spending changes, especially when it comes to the budgets for public employee compensation or teacher pay raises… we’ve had a decade basically of zero net increase,” said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D- Santa Fe).

The legislation is being debated in a House committee Tuesday afternoon. If this resolution passes in the legislature, it would ultimately be up to the voters to decide if they like this idea.