SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days after the legislative session wrapped up, some lawmakers are already turning their focus to the election. All 112 seats in the legislature are up for grabs this November.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Republican state Representative Jane Powdrell-Culbert said “we’re declaring war” hours after the legislative session ended. Currently, Democrats outnumber Republicans 46-24 in the House and 26-16 in the Senate.