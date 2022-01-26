NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report reveals what New Mexico voters thought about the 2020 election. Data from UNM’s Political Science Department shows nearly three times the number of ballots were cast by mail, compared to the prior election. Researchers say that’s most likely because of the pandemic. The report shows 94% of people found poll workers to be helpful and 96% of voters felt safe voting in person.

However, voters weren’t as confident in the election results. “Seventy percent of voters had confidence in our state-level results. So we know voters in New Mexico feel pretty good about how their votes were counted, but voters are least confident in national results,” said Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

There is a set of voting policy proposals currently in front of the state legislature. One idea is to expand timelines for early and mail-in voting and make Election Day a state holiday, giving many people the day off work so they can vote. Other proposals include creating an election security program.