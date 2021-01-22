Report: Couy Griffin denies COVID test, delaying potential release hearing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The case for Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is delayed because he’s refusing to get tested for COVID-19. The controversial commissioner and frontman of Cowboys for Trump was arrested on Sunday.

A Facebook video surfaced showing him on Capitol grounds during the riot on January 6. He then made claims he was going to return to Washington, D.C. armed on inauguration day.

Griffin was set to have a bail hearing on Thursday, but Politico reports his hearing was canceled. The news site reports it’s because Griffin refused to get a COVID test. As a result, he’s in isolation and unable to get on the hearing-video call.

