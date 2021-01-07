Rep. Yvette Herrell objects to counting votes in first speech on House floor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell was among those who objected to counting Pennsylvania’s vote. “Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional actions disenfranchised my constituents and the constituents of my colleagues. It is my duty to give my constituents a voice. Signing these objections raises their concerns to the fullest extent my office allows,” Herrell said.

In her first speech on the House floor, the representative from southern New Mexico focused on Pennsylvania’s election rules being changed by the governor due to the pandemic. She argued it should be the state legislature who makes those changes. Wednesday night, all objections to counting electoral votes were shot down and Joe Biden was declared the winner.

During Herrell’s speech, she also condemned the riots at the Capitol.

Next Read: