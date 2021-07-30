Rep. Stapleton resigns from her position in the legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico hit its 60% vaccination goal last month, but there are still some holdouts. So, will the more transmissible delta variant motivate people to finally get their shot? Where does the state stand in terms of vaccine status? The New Mexico Department of Health said the state is in good shape when it comes to vaccination status but there is still more work to be done.

"It depends on how you slice it. On one hand, we're doing well compared to other states and certainly compared to other countries. On the other hand, we've got this delta variant out there spreading like wildfire and you know we're not going to be happy while that's still happening," said Matt Bieber, Communications Director for NMDOH.