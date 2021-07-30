Rep. Stapleton resigns from her position in the legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime state lawmaker Sheryl Williams Stapleton has resigned from her position in the legislature. It comes after she is under investigation for allegations of racketeering, money laundering and possible kickbacks after the Attorney General’s Office raided her home and business this week.
They believe she was funneling Albuquerque Public School and state funds in the millions to her own bank account and non-profits. Williams Stapleton, a Democrat, has represented Albuquerque in the legislature since 1995.