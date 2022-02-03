ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is asking the Department of Justice to end its oversight of APD. APD has been under the scrutiny of the justice department since 2014 after the DOJ found a pattern of excessive force.

Now, Rep. Herrell says it’s time for this to end. Herrell is now representing the metro’s south valley and the west side under the new congressional map.

She sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, putting pressure on him to end the consent decree. She argues it has been in place for more than seven years, costing millions of dollars and failed to make the city safer or improve officer retention. She asks for a termination hearing as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says it hopes to find a path that will “enact meaningful reform.”