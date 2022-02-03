ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is asking the Department of Justice to end its oversight of APD. APD has been under the scrutiny of the justice department since 2014 after the DOJ found a pattern of excessive force.
Story continues below
- Weather: Snowy roads and frigid temperatures Thursday morning
- Investigation: Video: Young DWI suspect says officer raped her
- Crime: Accused shoplifter opens fire outside Albuquerque Walmart
- Money: Should I expect a smaller refund if I got child tax credit checks?
Now, Rep. Herrell says it’s time for this to end. Herrell is now representing the metro’s south valley and the west side under the new congressional map.
She sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, putting pressure on him to end the consent decree. She argues it has been in place for more than seven years, costing millions of dollars and failed to make the city safer or improve officer retention. She asks for a termination hearing as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says it hopes to find a path that will “enact meaningful reform.”
“The Congresswoman is echoing concerns the City and APD leaders highlight every week with the Department of Justice and in federal court. We have worked hard to re-shape the reform effort so it works best for Albuquerque, not Washington. Her letter follows the Mayor’s in person discussions with senior AG officials three weeks ago. However, it’s important to not be overly simplistic or simply ill informed – anyone who has been engaged in the DOJ process knows that we cannot just hold a hearing and be done with it. We have to find a path to fight crime and enact meaningful reform. The City’s negotiations with the DOJ are well underway to carve our own path to doing exactly that.”-spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office