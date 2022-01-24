Rep. Herrell meets with constituents in Albuquerque following redistricting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is beginning to meet with people in her revised district. This comes after redistricting left the congressional map looking a lot different. “What I’ve heard from several people are jobs, small business development, how we can improve this small business atmosphere here, how can we ensure they are successful and what can we do to grow our economy in this area of the new district and certainly crime,” said Rep. Herrell.

The new map developed by the Democratic majority legislature and approved by the governor moved part of the metro’s South Valley into southern New Mexico’s District 2. It also put more easter New Mexico into Congressional District 3 pairing it with northern New Mexico cities like Santa Fe. A lawsuit over the new map has been filed by New Mexico’s Republican party.

As it works its way through the court, Rep. Herrell is preparing to represent the district as is, however, Herrell says she doesn’t agree with the new map. “I think what we saw happen was that people that live what is now the second congressional, for instance, Artesia now being looped in with Santa Fe. I feel like that disenfranchises communities of interest,” Rep. Herrell said.

She says she has already met with Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, Albuquerque city councilors and other leaders. She plans to introduce and advocate for legislation aimed at tackling crime. “We will be pushing through on this soft on crime initiative. We think it’s important that we start educating people even in Washington, D.C. so they understand what this bail reform did and is doing,” Rep. Herrell said. She says the priorities remain the same including introducing legislation she says would help secure the border.