Rep. Herrell invites Vice President Harris to New Mexico to tour border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the state. Rep. Herrell sent a letter to the vice president asking her to come and visit the border to see how illegal immigration is impacting communities.

Herrell represents New Mexico’s Second Congressional District which includes nearly 180 miles of the U.S. and Mexico border. At last check, Harris has not responded to the letter.

Just last week, Herrell introduced two new bills addressing illegal immigration and its impact on border communities. According to a press release, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Criminal Act would require background checks on all illegal immigrants who are detained in the U.S. and would prevent their release prior to the completion of their immigration case if they have any criminal convictions, terrorism, cartel or gang affiliations, or can’t be properly vetted.

The Repaying the Rural Borderlands Act would reimburse ranchers, farmers, homeowners, small businesses, and other property owners for the cost of damage or personal harm caused by illegal immigrants on or to their property.