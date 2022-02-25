ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a recent DWI arrest, Rep. Georgine Louis has announced she will not seek re-election this year. The Albuquerque lawmaker was asked to resign by the state Republican party following a DWI arrest on Super Bowl Sunday.

While not addressing the arrest, she did send a statement through her attorney. In it, she said it’s been an honor to serve the people in District 26 for the last 10 years, but would not run in the upcoming election.