Rep.-elect Leger Fernandez selected to serve on natural resource committee

Democratic congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez, in the blue mask, cheers on supporters at a polling station Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Fernandez was flanked by her three sons, left to right, Alisandro, Dario and Abelino. The sign she holds, “Ahora es cuando,” is Spanish for “Now is the time.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced on Saturday that Representative-elect Teresa Leger Fernandez has been selected to serve on the House Resources Committee by the House Democratic Steering Committee. The decision now goes to the Democratic Caucus for approval.

In a statement, Leger Fernandez said in part, “New Mexicans share a dep respect for our land. We invest in what we believe, and I’ll advocate for increased investments in renewable energy and in our Native American communities.”

The House Natural Resources Committee’s jurisdiction over an many issues in the state including water, public lands and national parks, Tribes, renewable energy development, public health and environmental protections, and the outdoor recreation economy.